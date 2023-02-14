Spains Only BMW 3.0 CSL To Cost From R14 Million

When BMW took the covers off the 3.0 CSL late last year the rumoured price tag was €750,000 which makes it quite comfortably the most expensive new car ever from the German brand.

There are only 50 units of the special creation planned for production and unit 41 is destined for Spain with a starting price coming in at €605,000 (before taxes).

When you add their 21% VAT, this price jumps up to €732k and since this 3.0 CSL is being offered through auction, that is only the reserve price.

If some deep-pocketed enthusiasts are very keen to have a slice of BMW history, then this number could rocket should a bidding war commence.

If the car sells for more than the reserve price (which it likely will), BMW Spain has pledged to donate the proceeds above that threshold to a charitable cause that will be announced later.

Should you fancy bidding for this multi-million rand Beemer, you will have to own an M car to be given the opportunity to take part in the auction.

People will have to sign up on the SoulAuto platform to express interest and will be invited to take part in a private auction scheduled to start today, February 14, and end two weeks later, on February 28.