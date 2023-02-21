Stunning Porsche 911 GT3 RS ‘Tribute to Carrera RS Package’ Not Destined for South Africa

When Porsche took the covers off the new 911 GT3 RS last year they also presented a special package as a 50th-anniversary celebration of the RS 2.7.

Fast forward and the package is now officially called the “Tribute to Carrera RS Package” but sadly it will not be making its way to South Africa. In fact, it will only be available in the United States with deliveries starting in just a few week’s time.

“The package pays tribute to the 911 Carrera RS 2.7, an absolute driver’s car and an icon,” said Porsche Cars North America President and CEO Kjell Gruner.

The package is exclusively available in white with Python Green accents. Some of the accents include the magnificent Magnesium wheels, the door branding, the mirror caps, the rear wing and even valve stem caps.

Inside you’ll find Python Green stitching and illuminated doorsill guards that read, “Tribute to Carrera RS.” The package also includes custom license plate frames, a Porsche Design watch, and a pair of 1:43 scale models, one of the 2023 GT3 RS and one of the Carrera RS.

Porsche foreshadowed this production tribute at the GT3 RS’s reveal last August but the price has been confirmed at $314,000 (approx. R5.7m). That’s $55,230 (R1m) more than an “off the shelf” GT3 RS with Weissach.