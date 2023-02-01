Tesla Slashes Prices To Increase Demand

Tesla has rocked the EV sector by recently reducing the price of some of its most popular models by thousands of dollars in the US and Europe, in an effort to increase demand. In the UK, price reductions are between 10 to 13 per cent. In the US, however, some models are currently selling at a 20 per cent discount. New buyers can potentially save almost $7,000 on an entry-level Model 3 and close to $9,000 on the most economical model (the Model Y).

Sales Are On a High

Even prior to the current price cuts, Tesla was already facing unprecedented demand for its EVs. Despite price hikes earlier in 2022, ordering rates surged dramatically in the US, owing in no small part to the rise in the price of fuel. Tesla had to stop taking orders for some of its models owing to its inability to keep up with demand. The company has dreamed up visionary ways of ensuring that customers are satisfied, with most owners having a nearby Tesla certified body shop, where major repairs can be carried out and exclusive parts ordered for all Tesla vehicles. Tesla held an event for analysts that was attended by famed expert, Pierre Feragu. The latter stressed that electric cars were so popular that the market shares of companies in the sector would mostly be dictated by their ability to maintain a high volume of sales.

Complaints from Clients

Tesla’s price cut announcement has brought mixed responses, with clients who previously bought their vehicles for much higher prices complaining about the change. Some have taken to social media to complain about belong charged thousands more for buying their vehicle a day earlier. Marketing specialists, meanwhile, are surprised by what seems to be a major shift in the company’s marketing goals. Tesla seems to be making a move, they found, from premium to mainstream clients. Some critics suggested that Tesla would benefit from introducing a suitable remedy.

Room for Improvement

Although demand has been consistently high for Tesla vehicles, Chief Executive, Elon Musk, recently acknowledged that the price of new Teslas had become unacceptably high for many buyers, adding that this could affect demand. Despite the fact that Tesla had difficulty meeting high order levels, its delivers in 2022 were still below market expectations. Tesla’s share prices, meanwhile, fell over 65 per cent in the same year, knocking Musk off his spot as the world’s wealthiest person.

Competition is Fierce

Tesla is currently facing tough competition from other EV manufacturers, which include Volkswagen, NIO, GM, and Ford. China’s BYD sold almost 600,000 vehicles in 2021 alone. In 2022, it because the world’s best-selling EV brand, with record sales of 1.8 million vehicles.

If you’re looking to buy a Tesla, now is a good time to do so. Prices in Europe and the US have decreased by thousands of dollars, leading those who bought the same vehicles at higher prices to complain. Tesla is aiming to prevent its competition from threatening its previously strong market position.