We Should See Four New Ferraris In 2023

The automotive maker from Maranello has announced plans to launch four new models this year. While they did not provide much information on what we can expect, we can certainly hazard an educated guess.

Ferrari Roma Spider (GTS)

The Ferrari Roma has been around since 2020 already and this year we will be seeing its drop-top sibling. Some reports indicate that a reveal could take place as soon as March.

Power is expected to remain unchanged from the 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale “Versione Speciale”

Their first plug-in hybrid will be getting an upgrade this year in the form of a more hardcore offering.

Ferrari 812 Superfast Replacement

Now that we have seen the ‘hardcore’ offering from the 812 it will be reaching the end of its lifecycle and we should expect an all-new model towards the end of the year.

Rumours suggest that the 812 replacement will be powered by a brand-new, naturally aspirated V12 engine. However, unlike the 6.5-litre unit that powers the 812, the new model is said to get a slightly smaller capacity engine.

We are not too sure on what the fourth model could be but maybe it is something very special and perhaps something to join the Icona Series.