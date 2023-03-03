3-Year-Old Hits The Track In Dad’s Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Just last week we shared a video of young Zayn Sofuoglu driving his dad’s Ferrari SF90 Stradale out of the garage and parking it back in again which was pretty impressive considering he is just three years old and cannot reach the pedals or see over the dash.

Now there is a new clip on his profile showing the little boy piloting the prancing horse around a racetrack.

His dad Kenan is a motorcycle champion-turned-politician and he is the one responsible for the management of Zayn’s account.

Of course, the video sparked quite a bit of controversy in the comments. While many people were supportive of the toddler’s early dedication to driving (and his father’s support), others weren’t thrilled to see the child behind the wheel.

Would you let your child loose behind the wheel of a 1,000 hp Ferrari?