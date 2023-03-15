400 km/h Zenvo Aurora V12 Hypercar Coming In August

Zenvo has announced that they will be revealing a new V12-powered hybrid hypercar in August and if their previous creations are anything to go by, this will be pretty dramatic.

They are planning to build 100 units of the Aurora and 30 percent of this run has already been spoken for.

Powering the hypercar will be a twin-turbo 6.0-litre V12 which will reach speeds of more than 249 mph (if you opt for the Tur variant). The Agil version will have a more aggressive body and track-focused tuning.

According to a previous report, the engine would have two electric turbochargers. The output of just the engine would allegedly be 1,200 horsepower, and the hybrid system’s electric motor would boost the total figure to 1,800 hp.

The Danish company will fit the Aurora with its own gearbox with an integrated hybrid unit.

“This car has come from the passion that runs deep in the Zenvo family and very much aligns with our ethos of ‘smiles per mile.’ 2023 is going to be a truly exciting year,” said Zenvo’s chief commercial officer and chairman of the board Jens Sverdrup.

Their most recent offering (pictured above) is the TSR-GT which is a more ‘slippery’ offering of the TSR-S. The tweaks included a longer rear wing and aero discs on the wheels. The 5.8-litre, twin-supercharged V8 put out 1,360 hp, allowing for an electronically limited top speed of 263 mph (423 km/h). Zenvo planned to make just three of these models, with deliveries starting in the third quarter of 2023.