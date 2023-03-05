5 Causes That Are Increasing The Rate of Car Crashes in Colorado

When you live in a large state like Colorado, having a car is a necessity to get around. Whether you have to run personal errands in downtown Denver, need to go on a business trip to Colorado Springs, or want to go on a weekend getaway in Aspen with your family, you rely on your car to take you there.

However, due to the increased number of vehicles on the roads of Centennial State, there has also been a dramatic increase in traffic accidents. Some of these accidents result in vehicle damage, while others result in serious physical injuries in victims, and even death.

Therefore, the best ways to minimize drivers’ personal risks and lower the odds of dying in a car crash in Colorado are to practice road safety at all times and obey traffic laws, rules, and regulations.

In the meantime, here is a list of five common causes that are increasing the rate of car accidents in this state.

Overspeeding

Overspeeding is one of the most common causes of traffic accidents in Colorado. The thing is when you go over the speed limit, not only are you reducing the time you have to prevent a crash, but you are also increasing the risk of getting into an accident and sustaining serious damages and injuries.

Driving under the influence

Driving under the influence is another common cause of traffic accidents in Centennial State. Whether it is alcohol or drugs, these substances affect the driver’s ability to operate their vehicle by reducing their concentration, decreasing reaction time, impairing their vision, and affecting their mobility.

In addition to this, drunken driving may also cause you to drift across the centerline of the road, wander from lane to lane, and even run off the roadway, all of which can result in severe vehicle damage and physical injuries both in you and other drivers and passengers nearby. So, the best way to prevent such accidents and fatalities is to avoid driving under the influence whenever you are behind the wheel.

Not using safety gear

Using safety gear, such as a seat belt or a helmet while driving, is mandatory in Colorado. Failing to do so will not only increase the risk of a car accident, but it will also get you fined.

Besides this, using vehicle safety equipment can also reduce the risk of sustaining injuries and even avoid fatality in a car crash. According to the statistics of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), seat belts can lower the odds of injury or death in a car accident by 50%. So, whether you are driving a car or a motorcycle, make sure you have your seat belt or helmet on to keep you intact and safe at all times.

Distracted driving

Although often considered minor, distracted driving can also cause a traffic accident and result in severe damages and injuries. This involves the driver doing a number of activities that may take their full attention from driving properly and safely.

In general, the distractions could be outside or inside the vehicle. The most common ones include:

Using the phone;

Adjusting the radio;

Eating or drinking;

Animals in the car or on the road;

Banners and billboards.

If you feel like you are getting distracted by any of these things, you can reduce your speed or pull to the side of the ride to prevent accidents of any kind.

Inclement weather

While most car accidents are caused by human errors, they can also be caused by inclement weather. For example, heavy rain, hail, snow, ice, fog, and high winds can make driving conditions very difficult. Not only will your vision be reduced, but the roads can become slippery and mushy, or have potholes that can create an enormous hazard to drivers.

If you want to avoid getting into a car accident during poor weather conditions, you should always adhere to the speed limits, provide enough space between you and other vehicles in front of you and travel only when weather conditions allow. If you find yourself on the road during bad weather, pull off to a rest stop until conditions improve.

