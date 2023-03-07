All-New Hybrid Turbo Toyota GR86 Could Be On The Way

The Toyota GR86 is only two years old but reports coming out of Japan suggest we will see an all-new GR86 as soon as 2025.

Information about this third-generation Toyota GR86 comes from Best Car which actually has a very good track record of reporting top-secret plans from Toyota.

The publication claims a new GR86 is being developed using a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine found in the GR Yaris, with a hybrid system.

If this is true, the current GR86 life cycle will be just 4 years as opposed to the original 85 and BRZ twins which got a 10-year span.

The publication continues to note that upcoming fuel economy standards in Japan are the catalyst for the all-new model. This would result in the 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine being mated with a hybrid system borrowed from other Toyota cars boosting performance to 295 hp (220 kW) while improving fuel economy and emissions.

Giving further weight to the possibility of a new model is that the current GR86 is due to be removed from sale in Europe after July 2024 as it will no longer comply with laws for advanced safety technology.