BMW M3 and M4 xDrive Facelift (LCI) Will Reportedly Get Power Hike

The current BMW M3 and M4 models will receive a proper Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) for early next year and if you have been waiting to pull the trigger on this model, the wait might well be worth it.

A well-known insider who goes by the ynguldyn username on the Bimmer Post forums has heard there will be a bump in output for the xDrive models.

Currently, the range-topping M3 and M4 xDrive models deliver 503 hp (375 kW) but rumours suggest it could be dialled up to 518 hp (386 kW). This may annoy some of the M3 CS and M4 CSL owners but at the end of the day, they still own a car a lot more special.

Since the M3 Touring only comes in xDrive form, we are assuming it will also benefit from the same power upgrade.

The insider claims the facelifted G8x models will enter production in March 2024.