Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Revealed With 1.66s 0 to 60 MPH

For those muscle car fans out there, Dodge has taken the covers off the straight-line beast they have called the Challenger SRT Demon 170.

As expected, it packs some jaw-dropping specs which include the 6.2-litre supercharged V8 punching out 1,025 hp and 1,281 Nm (945 lb-ft) of torque when running on E85 fuel.

If you find yourself on a prepped drag strip, you will be able to rocket to 60 mph (96 km/h) from a standstill in an organ-rearranging 1.66s. It can also complete the quarter-mile in an NHRA-certified 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph (243 km/h).

Where did Dodge get the name for the monster? It primarily comes from E85 ethanol being 170 proof. The other allusion is to the Dodge Direct Connection Hellephant C170 crate engine, which this model shares a little DNA with.

Dodge plans to make 3,300 of them (of which 300 will be for Canada). However, the final number will depend on production capacity because the company will only make them from July to December 31, 2023.