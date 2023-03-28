First Title-Winning Ferrari F1 Car Driven by Michael Schumacher Heads To Auction

Michael Schumacher is widely considered as one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time, having won a record seven World Championship titles and numerous Grand Prix races during his career.

His success on the track, combined with his fame and global popularity, has made him a highly sought-after figure in the world of collectables. Items that he owns or owned, such as race-worn helmets, race suits, and cars, are highly prized by collectors and enthusiasts alike, and often sell for large sums of money at auctions and private sales but this could be the ultimate offering so far.

Schumacher’s chassis 198 Ferrari F1 car from the 2000 season is headed for an RM Sotheby’s auction in Hong Kong on April, 3.

Chassis 198 was not his main car but rather the backup but that did not stop him from using it. During qualifying for the Brazilian grand prix, Schumacher damaged the undercarriage of his main car, which dropped him to third place on the grid. However, thanks to some engine troubles from Mika Häkkinen’s McLaren, Schumacher took the win with his backup car, Chassis 198.

This car was called into action three more times during the 2000 season. In Catalunya and Monaco, Schumacher took pole position in qualifying and lead most of the actual race, only for engine and tyre issues to keep him from winning. In its final race in Austria, Schumacher qualified in third but had to retire from the race, after another driver hit the Ferrari from behind. The crash didn’t damage it too severely but it was enough to keep it from racing again.

Schumacher ended up winning the 2000 championship, his first for Ferrari, making 198’s contributions to the season that much more important. Ferrari eventually rebuilt car 198 after the 2000 season and it was bought by Texas-based Ferrari collector Kevin Crowder in 2001. It was then bought again in 2016 by the current seller.

Who else can’t wait to see what this ends up selling for?