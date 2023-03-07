Hybrid V12 Lamborghini Aventador Successor To Pack Over 986 HP (735 kW)

While we wait patiently to see the next-generation Lamborghini flagship, they have decided to share some very tasty specifications with us of their HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) hybrid super sports car, codenamed LB744.

The plug-in hybrid system comprises a new 6.5-litre V12, an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, a lithium-ion battery, and a trio of electric motors, offering a combined output of over 986 hp (735 kW)

The new V12 weighs in at 218kg which is 17kg less than the Aventador’s V12, while still producing 813 hp (606 kW).

Electric power is drawn from a 3.8kWh lithium ion battery, mounted within the transmission tunnel to keep the car’s centre of gravity as low as possible. It can be charged either through an external 7kW current, which takes 30 minutes, or by a combination of regenerative braking and the petrol engine, which Lamborghini claims takes as little as six minutes.

The LB744 will indeed be four-wheel-drive but, for the first time, the front wheels will exclusively be powered by a pair of electric motors.

This Bull is shaping up to being something rather special.