Keyvany Give New Mercedes-AMG SL63 Bold Look and 820 HP

German tuner Keyvany seem to be heading towards the Mansory level of aftermarket offerings and their latest target is the new Mercedes-AMG SL63.

The product is referred to as the K820HP which as you should know by the title suggests that power is no longer the stock 577 hp.

As you can see in the image gallery and video below, the tuner calls this the “First Edition” which according to them is the first R232 SL to sport a carbon fibre body kit.

The kit includes a new aggressive front bumper and splitter, a vented hood with central intake, prominent side skirts and mirror caps wrap up the changes down the side of the car.

At the rear, you will find an F1-style brake light nestled in the new beefier diffuser and a sporty-looking wing.

The interior has not been left alone as the entire cabin has been reupholstered with orange leather, much of which is quilted. The seats and steering wheel get a pair of white stripes, with the former adding piping along the edges and the latter boasting a carbon fibre boss cover. Plenty of Alcantara and carbon fibre complete the look.

Pre-orders are now open but Keyvany has not detailed what this package would sell for.