Lamborghini Huracán Replacement Coming Late 2024 as Plug-in Hybrid

The Lamborghini Aventador replacement is about to be revealed so now the next focus is when the hugely popular Huracán successor will arrive.

Brand CEO Stefan Winkelmann confirmed it will arrive towards the end of 2024.

“At the end of 2024 a completely new Huracan will come to market,” Winkelmann said during a press presentation, according to Road & Track.

He also reiterated that the Huracan replacement will make use of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

At this stage, it is not yet known if the V10 will remain but it is looking unlikely as an anonymous inside source claim it will adopt a twin-turbo V8.

The powertrain allegedly would not engage the turbos until the engine reaches 7,000 rpm and keep them spinning until the powerplant’s 10,000 rpm redline. When outside of this rev range, the setup reportedly operates as a naturally aspirated mill with hybrid assistance.