Lamborghini Revuelto Sold Out For More Than Two Years

Lamborghini only took the covers off the all-new V12 super sports car the Revuelto yesterday but the CEO Stephan Winkelmann has confirmed it is sold out for now.

The Lamborghini boss told journalists at a preview event for the Revuelto in Italy there’s already massive demand for the new flagship.

“We already have a high demand,” Winkelmann said. “If you put all the orders in we are seeing today, we are already exceeding two years of ordering.”

Winkelmann was quick to point out that most order-holders had little to no info on the car before putting their names down.

“The majority of the customers who have put their orders in have not even seen the car, they don’t even know [what it looks like],” he said.

At this stage, pricing has not been revealed.