Liberty Walk Previews Wild Lamborghini Murcielago Kit

Japanese tuner Liberty Walk is looking to give Lamborghini Murcielago owners the chance to completely overhaul their V12 supercar with a radical widebody kit.

The Murcielago was produced from 2001 to 2010 and even by today’s standards it still looks properly menacing on the streets around the world.

Liberty Walk wants to turn it into one serious head-turner with their GT EVO Limited Edition kit but it will certainly not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Up front, the Lambo gets GT1-style spotlights integrated into a much wider front fascia with an extra splitter and some new canards. There is also a new dramatically styled hood which makes the headlights appear a lot more angular.

At the back, you will spot the widened arches connected to a massive rear wing but it doesn’t end there as they have also fitted a completely new diffuser, two large exhaust pipes and taillights that look just like something from a late-model Countach.

Without wheels and air suspension, you are looking at $48,008 for the transformation which excludes shipping, fitment and paint so expect a complete package to be a lot more.