Mansory F9XX Tempesta Celeste Is The Wildest Ferrari SF90 Spider Out There

Mansory seems to be on a roll at the moment and their latest creation could be one of the most out-there offerings we have ever seen on a Ferrari.

It is dubbed the F9XX Tempesta Celeste and sports the most extreme aero package we have seen on an SF90 Spider.

Some of the stand-out features include a two-piece rear spoiler incorporating an extra LED curved strip, an enormous diffuser with a quad exhaust system and the F1-style fog light.

It packs the punch to match the looks as the tuner managed to turn the wick up on the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8. The V8 on its own pushes out 980 hp (730 kW) and 990 Nm (723 lb-ft) of torque but when combined with the three electric motors, the hybrid setup delivers a total of 1,100 hp. This allows the drop-top supercar to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.4 seconds and run to a top speed of 355 km/h (221 mph).

Wrapping up the makeover is a set of lightweight forged wheels covering body-colour matching brake calipers.

As usual, the interior is totally transformed with an overload of leather and carbon where leather could not be used.

Mansory is making only three examples of the F9XX Tempesta Celeste but each one will be unique since the cars are part of the tuner’s “One of One” series.