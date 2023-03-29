New Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Shows Up On Craigslist for R70 Million

Craigslist is an online classified advertising platform that provides a wide range of services, including buying and selling cars. It is a popular website that allows individuals to search for vehicles in their local area or beyond, as well as post listings for vehicles they wish to sell.

It seems one such user, clearly a very wealthy and connected one, has decided to use the platform to attempt to sell their brand new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 finished in a stunning shade of yellow.

Just 112 examples of this car were ever made and if you did not get an allocation on the first try, you can get your hands on this one for a cool $3.8 million (approx. R70 million).

The photos included in the listing revealed that the car still has protective plastic on the seats, a ZF steering wheel cover, and paper floor mats. If you take a close look you will notice that the digital instrument cluster shows just 96 km on the odometer.

We are not convinced the buyer will find a seller on this platform but stranger things have happened so who knows?