Next Porsche 911 GT2 RS To Use Hybrid Tech With “More Than 700 HP”

Come 2026, the most powerful and fastest-accelerating road-going variant of the Porsche 911 will arrive in the form of the 911 GT2 RS.

Porsche will lay the foundations for the electrification of the 911 with an advanced new hybrid drivetrain that will target “more than 700bhp”.

The tech will come from the LeMans winning 919 Hybrid and will feature in the new 911 GT2 RS before it finds its way into the less extreme models towards the end of the decade.

According to Autocar, Porsche’s new 911 drivetrain is based around a mild-hybrid system, with an electric motor boosting the internal combustion engine. That rules out a plug-in hybrid system like the Cayenne and Panamera.

To offset the weight of the electric motor and battery, Porsche is developing the new 911 GT2 RS Hybrid with a lightweight body with measures similar to the Weissach Package offered by its predecessor and the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Porsche is said to be aiming at a weight gain of no more than 100kg.