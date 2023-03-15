Production Begins For The Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 Supercar

Testing of the T.50 has now been completed and Gordon Murray Automotive has started to assemble the highly limited supercar. The very first example to be built was signed by Gordon Murray marking the beginning of the production for the first model to come from the company.

Just 100 units (£2.36 million before local taxes) are planned for production each hand-built at their Dunsfold facility in Surrey to unique specifications according to the customers’ desires. The company says no two vehicles will even have the same basic exterior colour.

“From the very moment, we announced T.50 – conceived to be the world’s most driver-centric supercar – I’ve been looking forward to this day. Designing and engineering the T.50 has been an incredible journey with much of the initial work completed during the lockdown, so to witness the engineering art of the first customer car’s carbon-fibre monocoque ready for assembly, less than two-and-a-half years since the reveal, is quite magical,” Gordon Murray said.

The new car, which Murray calls “the purest, lightest, most driver-focused supercar ever built”, is an ultra-light, mid-engined, all-carbon fibre three-seater, dubbed the T.50 because it’s Murray’s 50th car design in a career spanning more than half a century.

As a reminder, it is powered by a new 650 hp (485 kW) naturally-aspirated 4.0-litre Cosworth V12 with a 12,100rpm redline.

After road car production ends, there will be a run of 25 hardcore, track-only editions named after Niki Lauda.

Next year, the firm is also supposed to start assembling the T.33, its second road-legal production supercar. The entire run of 100 examples is sold out, though.