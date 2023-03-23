Ultra-Realistic Red Bull F1 Racing Simulator Will Set You Back Over R2m

Red Bull and Formula 1 collaborated to develop and sell a racing simulator that promises to be “an unparalleled F1 experience”.

The 2022 Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 Show Car Simulator can be yours for a whopping £99,999 (approx. R2.2m).

The team behind the construction of this stationary racing rig is Memento Exclusives and they used CAD data directly from Red Bull so it’s completely accurate in scale and design.

According to Memento Exclusives, the “hardware is finalized in partnership with the race team, providing only the best market-leading options.” Whatever that means in the real world we’re left to guess. What we do know for sure is that buyers can pick between Max Verstappen’s championship-winning livery or go for Sergio Perez’s.

Would you go for this rig or cop yourself a low mileage BMW M8 Competition or even a brand new BMW M3 Competition xDrive?