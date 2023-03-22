Untouched Ferrari FXX V12 Engine Could Be Yours

In 2005, Maranello invited 30 of its top clients to purchase the Ferrari FXX track supercar, the first of their XX program.

These top clients get to experience the thrill of driving a race-specification Ferrari on the track however, they don’t exactly possess their car as Ferrari remains its owner after the purchase.

If you happen to be one of the 30 FXX owners here is your chance to buy a backup engine as this Tipo F140 DA Ferrari FXX engine is headed for auction.

The RM Sotheby’s listing states this is the first complete NOS Ferrari FXX engine to be offered for sale publicly and “if mounted for display, the engine could serve as a fantastic centerpiece in any collection”.

If this is something you fancy you better keep your eyes on the listing come the 29th of March. It’s currently offered without reserve from £200,000 to £350,000 (approx. R8m) making it quite the expensive display piece (if that’s what you decide to use it for).