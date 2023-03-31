VW Actually Built A 500 HP V10-Powered Golf 5 Back In The Day

As mentioned in the previous post, Steve Sutcliffe from The Connection recently sat down with Marcos Marques, Project Manager eFuels at Porsche where a very interesting discussion took place.

Volkswagen loves to have some fun with their product and we have seen crazy concepts like the GTI W12-650 but until now, we had never heard of a V10-powered Golf.

Marques revealed that VW once built a fifth-generation Golf with all-wheel-drive and a V10 engine powering it.

The engine was mounted transversally at the front and delivered around 500 horses with a shrieking red line of 8,200 rpm.

Marques said, “I saw it and I heard it running a few times, and it was quite a crazy car.”

Imagine pulling up to someone in their Golf 5 GTI or R32 and they think they stand a chance not knowing what was under that hood. That would make for great viewing.

Source: Motor1 and The Intercooler