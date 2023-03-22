Watch Porsche 911 GT3 RS Take On Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica In Drag Race

The Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica sits between the hardcore track-focused STO and the regular EVO so does that mean the more ‘slippery’ design will help it in drag races?

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS has been designed to live life on the track and squeeze the tyres into the tarmac for as much grip as possible.

Motorsport Magazine recently put the two of these up against each other for a good old drag race but before we push play, let’s look at the numbers.

911 GT3 RS Huracán Tecnica Engine 4.0-litre flat-six N/A 5.2-litre V10 N/A Power 518 hp (386 kW) 630 hp (470 kW) 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) 3.2s 3.2s Weight 1,482 kg 1,378 kg (dry)

Will that power from the V10 be too much to handle? Push play and see.