5 Reasons Why You Should Hire an Injury Attorney After a Car Accident

You may want to hire an injury attorney if you have been in a car accident. They will help you understand your rights and what constitutes fair compensation.

They can also negotiate with insurance companies to obtain a fair settlement. This can make the process much easier for you and your family.

They Can Help You Deal With Insurance Companies

After a car accident, you can pursue compensation for medical expenses, auto repair costs, and lost wages. However, insurance companies have a financial incentive to pay injured people as little as possible and may try to delay your claim or even deny it outright.

The best way to counter these tactics is to hire an injury attorney. Their experience can level the playing field, and they know how to deal with everything the insurance company throws your way.

They can also help you get the most out of your claim. Often, they will work with doctors to assess future medical expenses and project how much you’ll need to recover from your injuries.

Help You Negotiate

After you’ve received medical treatment, waited for days or weeks to recover, and have a complete picture of your injuries, it’s time to think about negotiating your settlement. But it is challenging to do independently – even if you can handle it.

The best way to start negotiating your injury claim is by sending a settlement demand packet to the insurance company. They’ll review it and contact you if they want to make a settlement offer.

Help You File a Lawsuit

If your insurance company refuses to pay the amount you deserve, an injury attorney can help you file a lawsuit. This is crucial in ensuring you receive the compensation you need for your injuries.

A lawyer will investigate the accident and collect evidence substantiating your claim, including photos from traffic cameras, medical records, and other documents. They will also identify all potential sources of compensation so you can demand the total amount you deserve for your losses.

They will also determine whether you can receive non-economic damages like pain, suffering, and other losses. This is especially important if you have suffered a permanent injury that has reduced your earning capacity.

Help You Get the Compensation You Deserve

Getting the compensation you deserve is crucial to your recovery. It can help cover medical bills, lost wages, and other expenses you incur after an accident.

Having an injury attorney on your side will ensure you get the compensation you need to move forward after an accident. They know how to collect the evidence you need to prove your case.

Insurance companies have the incentive to pay as little as possible for settlements. However, an experienced lawyer will know how to handle this and avoid compromising your legal rights.

Help You Deal With Insurance Adjusters

After you have reported the accident to your insurance company, a claims adjuster will be assigned to review your claim. They will assess the damage, investigate the accident, and speak with witnesses.

They will also review your insurance policy to see if it covers your sustained damages. They will look into your medical records and ancillary costs to accurately estimate your final settlement value.

Insurance adjusters are trained negotiators incentivized to pay as little as possible to settle your case. They may skew their estimates or use other tactics to minimize your final settlement amount.