650 HP (486 kW) BMW i7 M70 xDrive Not Heading For South Africa

BMW took the covers off the potent 2024 i7 M70 xDrive model recently and although the worldwide launch is only taking place in the second half of the year, BMW South Africa has confirmed that this model will not be making its way here.

The new i7 M70 xDrive features BMW‘s most powerful electric motor achieved by double the number of excitation windings from three to six. The rear one produces 483 horsepower, which works with the 255-hp front-axle motor to give the EV a combined output of 650 hp (486 kW) and 1,014 Nm (748 lb-ft) of torque.

Activate the M Sport Boost (Launch Control) and the torque climbs to 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) allowing the electric sedan to sprint to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. Despite its size, this is now BMW’s quickest fully electric model.

The potent i7 will launch with a standard two-axle air suspension with auto self-levelling and electronically controlled dampers. The i7 M70 features Integral Active Steering and Active Roll Stabilization, while a shear panel between the bulkhead and spring strut towers increases the sedan’s front-end rigidity.

At this point, no information is available on pricing but we suggest this may be one of the reasons why this will not be making its way to Mzansi.