738 HP (550 kW) BMW XM Label Red Is The Most Powerful BMW Ever Made

We knew it was coming but now it is official and the BMW XM Label Red takes the title of the most powerful BMW ever made.

The standard XM offering ‘only’ packs 644 hp (480 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque but the Label Red cranks things up to a whopping 738 hp (550 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. The uprated S68 engine works together with an electric motor built into the eight-speed automatic transmission and sends power to the clever xDrive system.

The improved build-up of power resulting from the pre-gearing stage between the electric motor’s rotor and the transmission’s input shaft means the BMW XM Label Red needs just 3.8 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h. Its top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h but rises to 290 km/h on cars with the M Driver’s Package, which will be standard issue on models sold in South Africa.

Cosmetically you will notice the Label Red thanks to the plethora of Toronto Red accents both outside and in. In addition, the XM badges are also red, and so are the brake calipers.

The Label Red will be offered with over 50 Individual paints at no extra charge as an alternative to the regular Brooklyn Grey metallic. BMW did specify that only a “small number” of vehicles will be sold with this Frozen Carbon Black matte exterior paint.

Starting production in August, at the Spartanburg, South Carolina plant, customers should expect to get their uber-powerful BMW XM Label Reds toward the end of this year.

The BMW XM Label Red has been confirmed in South Africa. Further information will be made available closer to the market introduction.