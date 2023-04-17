BMW Spotted Testing M3 CS Touring

The BMW M3 sedan has already been given the CS treatment but what if the Bavarians decided to give the same treatment to the more practical M3 Touring?

Well by the looks of things, this is indeed happening as a prototype was recently snapped at the Nurburgring.

The car seemed to sport a lower ride height, the CS front splitter and the ceramic brakes which are pretty strong indications that this car will be given the green light for production.

In theory, the even hotter version of BMW’s fast wagon should be a great daily driver, unafraid of the occasional thrashing at the local racetrack.

With CS saloon deliveries not due until later in 2023, we’re probably a little way off seeing a Touring equivalent (if, in fact, that’s what this is) or even having it confirmed as a production reality.

