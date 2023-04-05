Gordon Murray T.33 Spider Revealed Packing 607 HP (453 kW) V12 and Manual Box

Gordon Murray is back at it but this time it is the removable roof variant of the T.33, known as the T.33 Spider.

The T.33 Spider was designed around many of the same principles as Murray’s prior T.50 and McLaren F1, but with a different emphasis: Lightness. That’s why it’s built using Murray’s iStream production process, combining an aluminium tube chassis with carbon fibre reinforcement and bodywork with cutting-edge aero. It has an active rear wing, and in lieu of the T.50’s fan, a highly efficient diffuser that claims up to 30%greater efficiency than conventional ground-effect underbodies.

The roof is made up of two removable carbon fibre roof panels for ultimate open-air motoring and comes in a variety of colours. They can be stored in the front luggage compartment when not in use.

The engine fitted is a lighter variant of the 3.9-litre, naturally aspirated Cosworth V12 used in the T.50 but in this format, it generates 609 horsepower (453 kW) and 451 Nm (333 lb-ft) of torque, and revs as high as 11,100 rpm.

That power goes rearward through an Xtrac six-speed H-pattern manual transmission, which combined with the engine weighs just 260 kg (573 lbs). Altogether, the T.33 is meant to have a dry weight of 1,108 kg (2,443 lbs); just 18 kg (40 lbs) more than the coupe.

Jump inside and you will find a large tachometer at the centre of the driver’s display. There are also two secondary screens that flank the tach for climate controls and infotainment stuff, which includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Going away for a weekend should not be too much of a problem since the car has up to 295 litres (10.42 cubic feet) of storage space, including the two 90-litre (3.19 cu ft) compartments on either side of the engine.

This two-seater 100-car production run isn’t yet sold out like Murray’s prior supercars, meaning you can secure one for yourself if you have the money. Pricing has not been confirmed but it will be a tad more than the T.33 coupe which started at £1.37m when it was revealed.