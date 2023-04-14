How You Can Make Sure You’re Staying Safe While Driving

You can cause a car accident whether you are in a big city or on a deserted country road. You can cause one during the day or the nighttime. You can also cause one whether you have nice, sunny weather or whether you’re driving around in the pouring rain.

You can take certain actions to remain safe while driving, though. We will discuss them right now.

Obey All Traffic Laws

The Tampa area saw 23,600 car wrecks in 2020. That shows you how many vehicular accidents can happen in a decent-sized city.

Earlier, though, we mentioned how you can also cause an accident in a rural setting. No matter where you’re driving, you can avoid most accidents by noticing any street signs and doing what they say.

If you see a sign that says one way, don’t turn into that street going in the wrong direction. If you see a sign that says yield, you should yield and wait till you can safely go.

Traffic signs aren’t there arbitrarily. The cities, towns, and municipalities that put them up do so for a reason. If you follow what the signs say, you can avoid many accidents.

Avoid the Most Dangerous Highways and Intersections

You may also learn about your area. Maybe you see a particular intersection that causes many crashes. Perhaps your town or city has set it up in a way that’s confusing or dangerous.

If you can, avoid that intersection. You might also avoid highways since you can cause a high-speed crash there. On local roads, you’ll drive much slower.

You can set your phone so that it shows you routes that avoid highways. You might only take one if you have no other option. Staying on local roads and avoiding the most dangerous intersections might inconvenience you slightly, but that also makes an accident less likely.

Never Drive After Drinking or Ingesting Drugs

You should also avoid driving after ingesting any alcohol. Maybe if you drink one beer or have one cocktail, you’re under the legal limit. You can’t feel sure, though, unless you give yourself a breathalyzer before you get behind the wheel.

It’s best if you don’t drive after ingesting any alcohol at all. Appoint a sober buddy who can drive you home, or you might contact a rideshare vehicle like an Uber or Lyft instead.

You should also never ingest any drugs before driving. That includes illegal drugs, but some legal ones as well.

Maybe you’re starting a new high-blood pressure medication or something along those lines. You might not know how that new drug will interact with your system.

Until you know, don’t drive after taking that drug. Maybe a doctor prescribed it, but that doesn’t mean it might not create a driving danger if it makes you feel dizzy or sleepy. It might blur your vision as well.

Avoid Driving in Bad Weather or at Night

You can also avoid driving at night unless you have no other choice. If you must drive at night, go slowly, and turn on your headlights. You can also use your brights if you’re on a particularly dark road and there aren’t any other vehicles around.

If a vehicle approaches and you have your brights on, turn them off. Otherwise, you might blind the other driver and cause a wreck.

You can also avoid driving in bad weather. If you see that it’s raining hard, it’s snowing, or there’s dense fog, don’t go out if you can put it off.

If you must pick your kids up somewhere, tell them they can call a rideshare vehicle instead. If you must work, contact your boss and see if you can work from home. Many companies let workers do that these days in some instances.

Make Sure You Get Regular Vehicle Inspections

You can also get regular vehicle inspections. If you do that, you make a breakdown less likely. During an inspection, a mechanic will look your vehicle over thoroughly and check your fluid levels.

The mechanic will likely spot any major issues. They will top off your fluids and let you know if you need any replacement parts.

You can also get car tune-ups if you’re going out of town. That makes a breakdown when you’re out on the highway somewhere much less likely.

If you follow these handy automotive tips, you can avoid most crashes, and you can continue using your car and enjoying the experience.