Jaguar Will Start Off Fresh With Electric Four-Door GT

Jaguar will kick off their all-electric future with a £100,000 four-door GT which will mark the end of the brand as we know it.

They are fully rebooting themselves as part of JLR’s Reimagine strategy, with no replacements planned for any of the existing models. Instead, Jaguar is being moved upmarket to stand alongside Range Rover, Defender and Discovery as one of the four ‘brand pillars’ of JLR (the new name for Jaguar Land Rover).

The four-door GT is due to go on sale late next year with deliveries to start in early 2025. According to Auto Express, it will be built at Solihull which is where the all-electric Range Rover will also be built.

It is set to become the most powerful Jaguar production car ever made and will improve on the I-Pace’s range and charging capacity.

Jaguar has not released motor outputs or performance figures, but it says the new model will have up to 700 km (435 miles) of range and will be capable of adding around 200 miles of range in 15 minutes of rapid charging.

The image seen above is the only teaser we have so far but it does seem to show off a rather squared-off rear shoulder of a vehicle.

As part of JLR’s reorganisation, Jaguars will only be sold alongside Range Rover, Defender and Discovery at selected retailers, although the brand could also be positioned at standalone boutique sales points.