Lamborghini Revuelto In Verde Shock Spotted On The Road

Lamborghini took the covers off the highly-anticipated Aventador replacement now known as the Revuelto last month and now we get our first look at the new V12 super sports car on the road in Italy.

YouTuber Varryx patiently waited outside the gates of the factory before this vivid example hit the streets on what looks like Verde Shock paint (matte lime green).

Unfortunately, the car was in the electric mode so we did not get to hear the new 6.5-litre V12 but we do get to hear the futuristic artificial noises it makes. This noise is mandatory for hybrids and EVs in many parts of the world to alert pedestrians about its presence.

The whole video below shows some awesome-looking machines appearing out of the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory so its worth a watch.