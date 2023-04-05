Mansory Got Their Mits On The New Range Rover

Mansory is back and this time the sleek new Range Rover is the target.

The aftermarket tuner has dubbed it the Range Rover refinement programme but it certainly does not look very refined if you ask us.

In typical Mansory style, the SUV has been kitted with a host of new aero addendums, carbon fibre styling flicks, a performance pack and interior upgrades.

The stand-out features include a new carbon hood complete with a plethora of vents, some massive 24-inch aero wheels and the rather radical spoiler and diffuser at the rear. If you ask us, these all ensure that the refined clean lines of the regular car are no more.

The performance packs are simple plug-in items for the ECUs and can add up to 94 hp (70 kW) and 153 Nm (113 lb-ft) of torque to your chosen Rangie’s powertrain.

So if you had the means, would you decide to do this to your Range Rover or not?