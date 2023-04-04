Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Gets Minor Updates

Mercedes-Benz just revealed the mid-cycle update for the GLS and of course, these changes apply to the variant we are interested in, the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.

The changes to the GLS 63 are subtle, even by mid-cycle update standards, but they add some further refinement to an already polished vehicle.

The new version will be identifiable thanks to some new taillights, a flat AMG logo on the hood (instead of the traditional Mercedes star), and new wheel designs that measure up to 23 inches in diameter.

Inside you have more colour choices for the leather as well as dash accents. There’s also an updated version of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system which features graphics and functions unique to the AMG.

In most cases, the mid-cycle update means you get more standard features and that trend certainly applies here with the inclusion of a panoramic sliding sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, Burmester audio system, surround-view camera system, wireless smartphone integration and even an AMG Performance heated steering wheel.

Power comes from the famous twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 pushing out 603 hp (450 kW) but a further 21 hp (15 kW) can be called upon during high-load situations from the mild-hybrid setup.

So the power remains unchanged but the engineers have managed to improve the handling of this massive machine by tweaking the anti-roll system and air suspension.