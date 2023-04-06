Mercedes-AMG One Demolishes Production Car Lap Record At Monza

The Mercedes-AMG One is like a Formula 1 car for the road so it comes as no surprise that it is properly rapid around a circuit.

Mercedes-AMG just announced on Twitter that the hypercar lapped the Monza Circuit in 1:43.902 which makes it the fastest production car around that track by a long margin.

If we take a look at Fastestlaps.com, this time is 10 seconds quicker than the next fastest lap. To put it into perspective, the Ferrari LaFerrari could ‘only’ manage a 1:59.00, 15 seconds slower than the Mercedes-AMG hypercar.

The driver behind the wheel was Maro Engel, the AMG ambassador and pro driver who also set the car’s lap record-breaking time at the Nürburgring.