Most Expensive Number Plate In The World Sells For R275 Million

The world record for the most expensive number plate has been smashed after a wealthy bidder forked out $15 million (approx. R275 million) for a rare car license plate in Dubai.

Emirates Auction LLC sold plate number P7 on Saturday during a charity auction, according to the company. Proceeds will go to Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s global food aid initiative, the 1 Billion Meals Endowment.

“We are proud to announce that the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction organized by Emirates Auction has set a new world record and entered the Guinness Book of Records!” the auction house wrote in an Instagram post.