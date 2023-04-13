New BMW M2 Gets Carbon Fibre Bodykit by TRE

Although this is the first time we have heard of TRE, they are apparently a “renowned manufacturer of high-performance aftermarket car parts” and they are one of the first to offer a bodykit for the brand new G87 BMW M2.

The upgrade package includes a carbon fibre front splitter, front bonnet, side fender trim, side skirts, rear wing, and rear bumper spats. All components are created from premium 2×2 twill pre-preg carbon fibre for a motorsport-inspired look and exceptional lightweight performance.

According to TRE, the carbon fibre front splitter not only elevates the Baby M’s aerodynamics by optimising airflow, reducing drag, and increasing downforce but also directs additional air into the front brake ducts for enhanced cooling. The side winglets on the front splitter feature integrated canards, generating further downforce and improving turn-in during high-speed cornering.

The rear wing is supported by titanium uprights with three adjustable settings: Road, Sport, and Track. The Road setting offers a sleek visual appearance and a respectable increase in downforce with minimal drag, while the Track setting maximises downforce for optimal racetrack performance. The Sport setting provides a balanced compromise between the two. An optional riser is available to increase the overall height of the wing, allowing for further customisation.

Wrapping up the changes is a set of twin-spoke alloy wheels and a drop in ride height which as you can see makes a pretty significant impact.

Does this kit work for you or is the stock car a better package?