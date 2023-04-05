Novitec Gives Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Updated Styling

Lamborghini has said goodbye to the iconic Aventador with the official introduction of their new V12 the Reveulto but Novitec decided to tweak the last Aventador offering by modding the LP780-4 Ultimae.

The Ultimae is already one serious head turner so they did not go totally mad with styling modifications but did give it some carbon fibre goodies. Most notably, the hood gets longer vents and a new engine cover receives integral air ducts that reduce front-axle lift at high speeds.

You will also notice the Italian machine sitting on a set of centre-lock Vossen rims measuring 20 inches up front and 21 at the rear.

The tuner’s exhaust not only improves the vicious V12 soundtrack but also sheds 19 kg (42 lbs). They decided to leave the performance alone which means the 6.5-litre V12 pushes out 769 hp (574 kW) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque.

Lamborghini offered the Ultimae in coupe and roadster forms where buyers had the choice of 18 standard colours and over 300 hues from the Ad Personam customization division. The company limited production to 350 hardtop models and 250 convertibles. Just one of these made it to South Africa.