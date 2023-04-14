Porsche Tease Styling Changes For 2024 Cayenne

Porsche just released just a single image showing the new styling of the 2024 Cayenne ahead of its official reveal on the 18th of April.

Porsche is a master in evolutionary design, and this is fully reflected in the stylistic updates introduced here. Look past the light camouflage and you will see the subtly reprofiled front bumper, the revised front wings and the slightly altered shape of the new matrix LED headlights.

The new HD matrix headlights will feature 16,384 individually controllable micro-LEDs which fit onto the surface area the size of a thumbnail. Each headlight gets two of these chips which will result in the Porsche SUV high beams illuminating the road as far as 600m ahead of you.

Since only the pixels that are needed will be utilized, this makes the headlights more energy efficient.

Each of the four modules comes with an upper strip of daytime running lights.

At the rear, there will be an updated light bar with fresh graphics along with a repositioned license plate by moving it lower on the bumper to echo the Cayenne Coupe.

According to Porsche, the 2024 Cayenne will represent “one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche.”