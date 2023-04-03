The First Electric Lamborghini Will Be A 2+2 Grand Tourer

In an interview published last week, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann confirmed that their first fully electric offering will be an all-new 2+2 Grand Tourer.

Winkelmann mentioned earlier in March that they were planning to release the brand’s first electric car in 2028, positioning it as a totally new, fourth model in the lineup. Previously, rumours suggested the Italian supercar’s first EV would be a crossover but that is not the case.

“It’s going to be a new body style, because what is missing in the lineup today is a GT 2+2, and I think this would be a good add-on to the two super-sports cars and the SUV,” Winkelmann told Motor1.

The super-sports cars he mentioned are of course the brand-new Revuelto and the upcoming replacement to the Huracán which is set for reveal next year.

A year after this electric car debuts, we will see the Urus replacement which will reportedly drop ICE for electric power.