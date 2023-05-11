Aston Martin DBX707 Gets AMR23 Edition

We know the Aston Martin DBX707 is one rapid SUV but what if you wanted the looks to match the punch?

The Q by Aston Martin division may have a solution for you with the new AMR23 Edition.

The division started off with a stunning paint called Podium Green and then added vivid lime green accents. If you wondering where you have seen this sort of spec look no further than their F1 car as this edition borrows the spec from the racer.

The exterior also features some new Q by Aston Martin badges and Racing Green brake calipers while the interior gets more of that lime colour from the upholstery stitching, plus Eifel Green and black leather on the seats. A new AMR23 logo has been added to the door sills.

They did not fiddle with the powertrain so the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 still develops a whopping 697 hp (520 kW) and 900 Nm of torque. Power is sent through a nine-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 3.3 seconds. At the moment, this is the fastest production SUV in the world with a 310 km/h (193 mph) top speed.

“The AMR23 Edition takes DBX707 to a new level of intensity, creating a stand-out ultra-luxury SUV with incredible road presence,” said Alex Long, Aston Martin’s head of product and marketing strategy. “It is a real pleasure to offer this special edition in celebration of the recent successes of our Formula 1 team.”