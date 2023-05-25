Aston Martin Reveal DB12 Packing A 671 HP (500 kW) V8

Aston Martin has taken the covers off their all-new DB12 calling it the world’s first super tourer and “the most complete and accomplished DB model” in the company’s history.

Sadly there is no V12 under that sleek hood but it does pack a newly optimized twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG that delivers way more power than before.

Starting outside, the DB12 is instantly recognizable as a lot carries over from the DB11. However, there are a handful of changes including a new front bumper and a larger grille. They’re joined by a pronounced splitter and evolutionary LED headlights. The model also sports a new hood and a revised Aston Martin badge.

For us, the front end is the only aspect worth mentioning as virtually everything aft of the A-pillar is shared with its predecessor. That being said, there are slimmer side mirrors and new Aston Martin lettering out back.

Hop inside and you will be pleasantly surprised to see a cockpit from the 21st century. There is a new steering wheel with a modern gauge cluster behind it, an all-new 10.25-inch infotainment system, which has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as 4G connectivity, a voice assistant, and support for over-the-air updates.

The updated eight-cylinder pumps out 671 hp (500 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque which is a massive 30 percent more than the V8 predecessor and 41 horses more than the V12-powered DB11 AMR. Thanks to this grunt, the DB12 can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.6 seconds and run all the way to 325 km/h (202 mph).

The upgrades don’t end there as the model has been outfitted with an electronic limited-slip differential and a revamped suspension, which has stiffer anti-roll bars as well as new adaptive dampers.

The Aston Martin DB12 will be launched in the third quarter and we can expect it to be joined by a DB12 Volante in the near future.