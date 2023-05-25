Beastly Brabus Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Punches Out 917 HP (684 kW)

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a total monster from the factory so it comes as no surprise that Brabus has decided to take it to a whole new level.

Under the menacing hood sits a fettled version of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine now featuring new Brabus-designed turbochargers with larger compressors and additional reinforcement. Each cylinder receives its own Brabus PowerXtra control module, with new maps adjusting the injection and ignition.

The result is a radical 930 PS (917 hp; 684 kW) and 1,550 Nm (1,143 lb-ft) of torque capable of rocketing to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds.

The aftermarket specialist also upgrades the exterior with a bunch of carbon fibre components to increase the drama and apparently improve the aerodynamics.

The kit includes a front spoiler, caps for the large air intakes, and a more breathable grille. You also get some rather massive 21 and 22-inch Monoblock Z Platinum Edition 10-spoke wheels wrapped in Continental SportContact 7 rubber.

At the rear, you will find a carbon diffuser housing 4 large tailpipes which gives an exit to the stainless steel exhaust system.

Wrapping up the modifications is the addition of their Airmatic Sport Unit plug-and-play module that can lower the ride height by up to 2 cm (0.8 in) depending on the drive mode.

Fancy this conversion? Well, firstly you need to own the mighty sedan and then part with a further €323,435 (approx. 6.8m) excluding VAT. If that doesn’t scare you away then the conversion does include a three-year or 100,000 km (62,000 mile) Brabus Tuning Warranty too.

Hypothetically if you were to do this in South Africa, the total cost of the car and kit would come to around R13 million.