Brabus 900 Superblack Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Is Limited To 330 km/h

Brabus has decided to take the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 to a level that has not been seen yet and called it the Brabus 900 Superblack.

The tuner starts off by making some significant changes to the engine including a modification from 4.0-litres to 4.4-litres thanks to larger cylinder bores and the fitment of enlarged forged pistons and connecting rods. The tuner has then fitted a precision-balanced billet crankshaft to lengthen the stroke.

They also added a pair of new turbochargers with enlarged compressor units and a unique core assembly. New air intakes have also been developed for the SUV as has a new fuel system with high-pressure pumps. Brabus has also fitted a new exhaust system complete with new 76 mm downpipes while ensuring all of the mechanical upgrades work cohesively is a new electronics package.

As the title suggests, this results in a whopping 900 PS (888 hp; 662 kW) and 1,200 Nm (922 lb-ft) of torque. To protect the drivetrain, they have limited torque to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) but that does not stop the giant SUV from sprinting to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.6 seconds and on to a top speed of, wait for it, 330 km/h (205 mph). According to Brabus, this is electronically limited to it could go even quicker which is just insane but if you want to hit the top speed you will need to be ‘sensible’ and opt for the 23-inch rims rather than the 24-inch rims. Who would have thought that the biggest Mercedes SUV could hit a higher top speed than a Lamborghini Huracán?

Brabus does not stop there either and turned the menacing presence up quite a few notches thanks to some new body components. Key changes made include a new front splitter to lower the front-axle lift, distinctive new air intakes in the front bumper, a revised grille, and carbon fibre trim on the wheel arches. They also engineered a custom control module for the SUV’s air suspension to lower the ride height by 25 mm (1 inch).

Inside you will find a new quilted upholstery alongside plenty of carbon fibre accents and a new matte Shadow Grey finish over components like the air vents and speakers grilles.