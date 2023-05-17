Carlex Design Give Ferrari Purosangue Quite The Transformation

As expected, the demand for the first Ferrari SUV has been superb so it comes as no surprise that tuners will be offering future owners a few ways to make it more unique.

Carlex Design has revealed a custom version of the Purosangue with a stunning silver and green exterior and interior.

The exterior of the Purosangue is finished in two-tone silver and green with the rather large custom wheels getting a green centre cap to match the paint.

The interior of the Purosangue is just as striking as the exterior. The seats are upholstered in a combination of silver and green leather and the dashboard and door panels also get these colours to match.

The Carlex Design makeover is available as soon as you get your Purosangue with the complete conversion costing 61,500 Euros (approx. R1.3m).

The Purosangue is expected to go on sale this year with a waiting list for the SUV that is currently two years long.