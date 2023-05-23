DMC Turn Visual Drama Up On Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini is yet to deliver a single one of their new Revuelto V12 hybrid supercars but the aftermarket companies are wasting no time in coming up with new offerings for the very lucky future owners.

Well-known German tuner DMC has been rapid to share their take on the flagship Lamborghini and although they admit it is a “superb looking car” they believe it “can look a little tame”.

In order to rectify that, they are going to be offering a kit to make the car look a lot more aggressive while allegedly improving airflow and increasing downforce.

Starting at the front you will see a new splitter with side fins as well as a new scoop on the bonnet and some vented fenders.

At the rear, you will find more dramatic changes including a fully-redesigned rear bumper and an enormous swan-neck design rear wing. They did design a slightly more subtle option which looks just like the one found on the Aventador SVJ.

All components are made of carbon fibre (glossy or a matte finish) that comes in either prepreg or forged form. DMC says that the kit takes around 420 minutes to install, recommending a trained professional to do the job.

For the moment there are no changes mechanically which means the hybrid powertrain still develops 1,001 hp (747 kW) from a 6.5-litre V12 and three electric motors.

The cost of the entire body kit is $39,990 for prepreg carbon and $49,990 for forged carbon although some parts can be bought separately.