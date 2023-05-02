Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale Sends Nissan Navara Airborne In Melbourne Crash [Watch]

The Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale is one of the most desired Ferraris of the modern era.

A total of 8,800 Ferrari 360 Modena coupes were built in the early 2000s, along with a further 7,565 examples of the Spider convertible. Ferrari made just 1,288 examples of the hardcore Ferrari Challenge Stradale coupe.

Just 136 of the 360CS are reported by the Challenge Stradale registry as being right-hand drive, with just 15 of those built for the Australian or New Zealand market. Just eight of these were officially imported into Australia (as opposed to personal imports or via third-party suppliers).

As you will see in the video below, there is now one less example of this rare machine on Australian roads after smashing into a Nissan Navara in Melbourne recently.

The prancing horse smashed into the Navara at enough pace to lift the heavy vehicle into the air and landed on the car parked next to it.

Incredibly no one was seriously hurt.

Eric Moller, who was driving ahead of the Nissan, witnessed the crash. “The Ferrari was hooning down the other side of the road. I looked in my rearview mirror just as the impact happened. It’s just good everybody was able to walk away from that considering the amount of damage” he told Channel Nine.