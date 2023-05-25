First EV From Lamborghini To Be Two-Door GT

Lamborghini and noise from internal combustion engines go together like Netflix and chill but they also have plans for some silent (EV) cars which we should see by 2028.

According to Auto Express, the first EV from Sant’Agata Bolognese will be “a sleek two-door 2+2 grand tourer” as well as the successor to the Urus which will be a fully electric SUV.

At the launch of the new Revuelto, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Auto Express about the company’s plans for electric vehicles, saying: “Full EV can be even more emotional than an internal combustion-engined car.”

Chief technical officer Rouven Mohr backed up Winkelmann’s thoughts on the brand’s plans for engaging EVs. He mentioned that “there are things you can do with EVs that you can’t do with internal combustion-engined cars”. However, Mohr conceded that now is “not the right time for a full-EV Lamborghini sports car”.

Back in 2008, we saw the Estoque concept and if things are heading the grand tourer way, we could see the bodystyle resurrected for this new model.

The company’s head of design, Mitja Borkert, told Auto Express, “It [the new car] will take 1,000 per cent the design DNA of Lamborghini. It won’t hurt or disturb any of our other model lines. But my nickname for the car is a spaceship GT.”

Sure 2028 is a good few years away but Chief Marketing officer Federico Foschini said “we are dropping something next year before arriving at the final product” which suggests a concept previewing the 2+2 GT is on the horizon.

Rendering shown by AutoExpress