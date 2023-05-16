Lamborghini Urus SC-V12 Edition Is For Essenza SCV12 Owners Only

Lamborghini has decided to give the 40 lucky Essenza SCV12 owners an opportunity to own a special Super SUV.

It has been dubbed the Lamborghini Urus SC-V12 Edition and basically, it is an Urus Performante that has paid a visit to the Ad Personam department.

On the exterior, you will find a two-tone finish with a racing number on the door (matching the owners number on their hypercar). The Super SUV sits on massive 23-inch wheels finished in glossy black with matching brake calipers but buyers can opt for different alloys and other colours should they wish.

Inside you will be treated to Nero Cosmus (black) Alcantara upholstery with plenty of carbon fibre trimmings. There are also black anodized aluminium elements, and a Dark Package except for the contrasting red door handles. The carbon fibre details also include a decorative element on the passenger side of the dashboard and the kick plates with the Essenza SCV12 logo and silhouette. To make the trim even more unique, two celebratory carbon fibre plaques are included in the passenger compartment, one with the Lamborghini 60th Anniversary logo, and the other with the vehicle number or the customer’s name.

“The Lamborghini Urus SC-V12 Edition is the most expressive and detailed livery we have ever created” commented Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini Head of Design. “It is exclusively linked and designed personally for each of the 40 customers of the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12. The livery of the Urus SCV12 is painted black in the lower part to deliver even sportier proportions on the Urus, and the exterior color is directly linked with the exclusive color of the Essenza SC-V12, with a colored pinstripe connecting the front, side and rear graphically. The result is a stormy, unique and colorful limited series of Urus.”