Manhart Gives Range Rover Sport Menacing Looks And 644 HP (480 kW)

German tuning company Manhart has taken the Land Rover Range Rover Sport P530 and turned it into the SV 650.

The result sees the BMW-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 delivering 644 hp (480 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque.

The power boost comes courtesy of Manhart’s MHtronik powerbox, which is a plug-and-play tuning module. The company also offers an optional exhaust system with remote-controlled valves, but this piece does not have a TÜV certificate, so it cannot be sold in Germany.

Manhart does not quote acceleration specs for the SV 650, but the stock Range Rover Sport P530 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds. With the power boost, the SUV should be able to do the same sprint in a slightly quicker time.

In addition to the power increase, Manhart has also lowered the Range Rover Sport’s ride height by 1.181 inches (30 mm) and fitted it with a set of massive 24-inch wheels.

The tuner has also added its typical gold accents to the exterior, including stripes on the hood, sides, and tail. Underneath the hood, the engine cover receives similar touches.